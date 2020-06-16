1493 Allison Ave

Amenities
Charming 2BR in Echo Park Los Angeles - Gotta See! - Property Id: 181833
Contact Ed at 213-640-9404
Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount ($1885.00 per month) to you, then back to regular rent amount of $2695.00! That's over $2400.00 savings in a 3 month period! Nice!
Washer/dryer ON-SITE
Full amenities
Low flow toilets
Lush landscaping
Energy/water efficient design
Oodles of cabinet space
Central Air (A/C, Heat)
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Private patio (SOME UNITS)
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Sitting just northwest of downtown L.A., Locals regard Echo Park as the epicenter of the cool indie music and art scene. A patchwork of trendy cuisine, rollicking alternative bands, hip cocktail lounges, street art, and unique stores fill this sometimes sketchy hot-spot to turn it into the epitome of "cool."
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181833
