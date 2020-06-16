All apartments in Los Angeles
1493 Allison Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1493 Allison Ave

1493 Allison Avenue · (213) 640-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1493 Allison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2695 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Charming 2BR in Echo Park Los Angeles - Gotta See! - Property Id: 181833

Contact Ed at 213-640-9404

Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount ($1885.00 per month) to you, then back to regular rent amount of $2695.00! That's over $2400.00 savings in a 3 month period! Nice!

Washer/dryer ON-SITE
Full amenities
Low flow toilets
Lush landscaping
Energy/water efficient design
Oodles of cabinet space
Central Air (A/C, Heat)
Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)
New quartz counter tops
Private patio (SOME UNITS)
Just off the 110 Fwy
Pets considered upon approval
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit

Sitting just northwest of downtown L.A., Locals regard Echo Park as the epicenter of the cool indie music and art scene. A patchwork of trendy cuisine, rollicking alternative bands, hip cocktail lounges, street art, and unique stores fill this sometimes sketchy hot-spot to turn it into the epitome of "cool."
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181833
Property Id 181833

(RLNE5711017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1493 Allison Ave have any available units?
1493 Allison Ave has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1493 Allison Ave have?
Some of 1493 Allison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1493 Allison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1493 Allison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1493 Allison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1493 Allison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1493 Allison Ave offer parking?
No, 1493 Allison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1493 Allison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1493 Allison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1493 Allison Ave have a pool?
No, 1493 Allison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1493 Allison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1493 Allison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1493 Allison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1493 Allison Ave has units with dishwashers.
