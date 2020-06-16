1493 Allison Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Charming 2BR in Echo Park Los Angeles - Gotta See!



Contact Ed at 213-640-9404



Move in special: First 3 months of rent are offered at a 30% discount ($1885.00 per month) to you, then back to regular rent amount of $2695.00! That's over $2400.00 savings in a 3 month period! Nice!



Washer/dryer ON-SITE

Full amenities

Low flow toilets

Lush landscaping

Energy/water efficient design

Oodles of cabinet space

Central Air (A/C, Heat)

Stainless Steel Appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal)

New quartz counter tops

Private patio (SOME UNITS)

Just off the 110 Fwy

Pets considered upon approval

1 Year Minimum Lease

1 Month Security Deposit



Sitting just northwest of downtown L.A., Locals regard Echo Park as the epicenter of the cool indie music and art scene. A patchwork of trendy cuisine, rollicking alternative bands, hip cocktail lounges, street art, and unique stores fill this sometimes sketchy hot-spot to turn it into the epitome of "cool."

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181833

