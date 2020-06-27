All apartments in Los Angeles
1489 Stebbins Terrace

1489 Stebbins Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1489 Stebbins Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Hollywood Hills luxury living at it's finest! Also available for sale. This one of a kind home with full remodel and additions completed in April 2016 is situated on the corner of a cul-de-sac on highly sought after lower Sunset Plaza Drive - providing privacy and seclusion while capitalizing on breathtaking and unmatched panoramic views of the city from all areas of the home. A modern masterpiece conceived by Melanie Mar design; the final result is a living work of art with soaring ceilings and vanishing Fleetwood pocket doors that blur the line between indoor/outdoor space for an unrivaled open floor concept. All en-suite guest bedrooms and luxurious finishes throughout. Spend the evening taking in the views of the city in the salt-water infinity pool and spa, or entertain on the 700 sq ft. covered view deck with wet bar. Minutes away from all that Sunset Blvd. has to offer in dining and entertainment, you will want for nothing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace have any available units?
1489 Stebbins Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1489 Stebbins Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Stebbins Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Stebbins Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Stebbins Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace offer parking?
No, 1489 Stebbins Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Stebbins Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1489 Stebbins Terrace has a pool.
Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1489 Stebbins Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Stebbins Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Stebbins Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Stebbins Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
