1489 Stebbins Terrace

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub

Hollywood Hills luxury living at it's finest! Also available for sale. This one of a kind home with full remodel and additions completed in April 2016 is situated on the corner of a cul-de-sac on highly sought after lower Sunset Plaza Drive - providing privacy and seclusion while capitalizing on breathtaking and unmatched panoramic views of the city from all areas of the home. A modern masterpiece conceived by Melanie Mar design; the final result is a living work of art with soaring ceilings and vanishing Fleetwood pocket doors that blur the line between indoor/outdoor space for an unrivaled open floor concept. All en-suite guest bedrooms and luxurious finishes throughout. Spend the evening taking in the views of the city in the salt-water infinity pool and spa, or entertain on the 700 sq ft. covered view deck with wet bar. Minutes away from all that Sunset Blvd. has to offer in dining and entertainment, you will want for nothing.