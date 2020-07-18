All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1484 North KINGS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1484 North KINGS Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:02 AM

1484 North KINGS Road

1484 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1484 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Perfect location sitting ~ of a mile above Sunset with all the local restaurants and stores but at the same time private and tranquil with amazing views of the city. Modern first floor open plan interior with large plank maple wood flooring throughout, featuring an Arclinea Italian Kitchen, gaggneau range and oven. Miele Dishwasher and subzero Fridge Freezer, Carrera marble counter tops. Sliding doors opening to a large entertaining balcony with fabulous views. Large barbecue connected to the gas line. Living room area features a working fireplace. Ground floor entertainment area with Surround sound TV 65" Panasonic for excellent Movie watching and 3rd Bedroom or Office with ensuite bathroom in black marble. Sound system wired throughout the house and outside areas. Bang and Olufsen speakers. Private Master bedroom and ensuite bathroom featuring French doors opening to a tranquil balcony leading down to the pool. Internet Available for short term July, August & September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1484 North KINGS Road have any available units?
1484 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1484 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 1484 North KINGS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1484 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1484 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1484 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1484 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1484 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1484 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 1484 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1484 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1484 North KINGS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1484 North KINGS Road has a pool.
Does 1484 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 1484 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1484 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1484 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College