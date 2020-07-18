1484 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Perfect location sitting ~ of a mile above Sunset with all the local restaurants and stores but at the same time private and tranquil with amazing views of the city. Modern first floor open plan interior with large plank maple wood flooring throughout, featuring an Arclinea Italian Kitchen, gaggneau range and oven. Miele Dishwasher and subzero Fridge Freezer, Carrera marble counter tops. Sliding doors opening to a large entertaining balcony with fabulous views. Large barbecue connected to the gas line. Living room area features a working fireplace. Ground floor entertainment area with Surround sound TV 65" Panasonic for excellent Movie watching and 3rd Bedroom or Office with ensuite bathroom in black marble. Sound system wired throughout the house and outside areas. Bang and Olufsen speakers. Private Master bedroom and ensuite bathroom featuring French doors opening to a tranquil balcony leading down to the pool. Internet Available for short term July, August & September.