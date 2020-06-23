14827 HUSTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

A Fully Furnished, new construction home, in the heart of Sherman Oaks! This 4,500 sq ft. Smart Home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The living room has built in speakers & wall-to-wall wrap around doors which creates great breeze and flow. The kitchen includes stainless steel Bosch appliances, walk-in pantry, 5-burner stove on the island which includes seating for 6. Large dining room with a see-through fireplace. Upstairs the Master suite has a romantic fireplace, walk-in closet & balcony. Master bath offers dual vanity and seperate shower and soaking tub. Second floor also includes a outdoor lounge with fire pit, and all secondary bedrooms en-suite. Outside oasis includes fireplace, TV, Zero-edge saltwater pool & spa, built-in BBQ, covered patio w/recessed lighting, ceiling fan & built in speakers. To finish this home off is a great wine cellar. A amazing place to call home!