Los Angeles, CA
14827 HUSTON Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

14827 HUSTON Street

14827 W Huston St · No Longer Available
Location

14827 W Huston St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
A Fully Furnished, new construction home, in the heart of Sherman Oaks! This 4,500 sq ft. Smart Home has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The living room has built in speakers & wall-to-wall wrap around doors which creates great breeze and flow. The kitchen includes stainless steel Bosch appliances, walk-in pantry, 5-burner stove on the island which includes seating for 6. Large dining room with a see-through fireplace. Upstairs the Master suite has a romantic fireplace, walk-in closet & balcony. Master bath offers dual vanity and seperate shower and soaking tub. Second floor also includes a outdoor lounge with fire pit, and all secondary bedrooms en-suite. Outside oasis includes fireplace, TV, Zero-edge saltwater pool & spa, built-in BBQ, covered patio w/recessed lighting, ceiling fan & built in speakers. To finish this home off is a great wine cellar. A amazing place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14827 HUSTON Street have any available units?
14827 HUSTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14827 HUSTON Street have?
Some of 14827 HUSTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14827 HUSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
14827 HUSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14827 HUSTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 14827 HUSTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14827 HUSTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 14827 HUSTON Street offers parking.
Does 14827 HUSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14827 HUSTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14827 HUSTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 14827 HUSTON Street has a pool.
Does 14827 HUSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 14827 HUSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14827 HUSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14827 HUSTON Street has units with dishwashers.
