148 North WILTON Place

Amenities
Classic Craftsman lease on lush and expansive corner lot. This light-filled home exudes character and features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, charming breakfast room, kitchen with all new appliances, new washer and dryer, new A/C and heating system, gleaming hardwood floors and extensive and exquisite built-ins. Park-like landscaped backyard offers exotic fruit orchard and citrus trees, vegetable herb garden, outdoor spa and wonderful entertainment possibilities. Located in close proximity to famed Larchmont Village.