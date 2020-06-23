All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 148 North WILTON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
148 North WILTON Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

148 North WILTON Place

148 North Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Classic Craftsman lease on lush and expansive corner lot. This light-filled home exudes character and features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, charming breakfast room, kitchen with all new appliances, new washer and dryer, new A/C and heating system, gleaming hardwood floors and extensive and exquisite built-ins. Park-like landscaped backyard offers exotic fruit orchard and citrus trees, vegetable herb garden, outdoor spa and wonderful entertainment possibilities. Located in close proximity to famed Larchmont Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 North WILTON Place have any available units?
148 North WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 North WILTON Place have?
Some of 148 North WILTON Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 North WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
148 North WILTON Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 North WILTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 148 North WILTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 148 North WILTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 148 North WILTON Place does offer parking.
Does 148 North WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 North WILTON Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 North WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 148 North WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 148 North WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 148 North WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 148 North WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 North WILTON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College