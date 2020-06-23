148 North WILTON Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Classic Craftsman lease on lush and expansive corner lot. This light-filled home exudes character and features a large living room with fireplace, formal dining room with wainscoting, charming breakfast room, kitchen with all new appliances, new washer and dryer, new A/C and heating system, gleaming hardwood floors and extensive and exquisite built-ins. Park-like landscaped backyard offers exotic fruit orchard and citrus trees, vegetable herb garden, outdoor spa and wonderful entertainment possibilities. Located in close proximity to famed Larchmont Village.