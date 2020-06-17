1475 S Wooster St 5

Amenities

Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony. walking distance from Pico blvd ,all the markets and restaurants such as Starbucks. public and private schools. close to century city mall,cedars Sinai, Beverly center, grove farmers market.

CATS OK. laundry facility on site. Includes one parking spot. Water, trash paid. Available to show by appointment. The building has already been retrofitted, re piped, with brand new exterior paint.

No Dogs Allowed



