All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1475 S Wooster St 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1475 S Wooster St 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1475 S Wooster St 5

1475 South Wooster Street · (310) 279-7455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1475 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 214003

Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony. walking distance from Pico blvd ,all the markets and restaurants such as Starbucks. public and private schools. close to century city mall,cedars Sinai, Beverly center, grove farmers market.
CATS OK. laundry facility on site. Includes one parking spot. Water, trash paid. Available to show by appointment. The building has already been retrofitted, re piped, with brand new exterior paint.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214003
Property Id 214003

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5754371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 S Wooster St 5 have any available units?
1475 S Wooster St 5 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 S Wooster St 5 have?
Some of 1475 S Wooster St 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 S Wooster St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 S Wooster St 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 S Wooster St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1475 S Wooster St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1475 S Wooster St 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1475 S Wooster St 5 does offer parking.
Does 1475 S Wooster St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 S Wooster St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 S Wooster St 5 have a pool?
No, 1475 S Wooster St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1475 S Wooster St 5 have accessible units?
No, 1475 S Wooster St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 S Wooster St 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1475 S Wooster St 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1475 S Wooster St 5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity