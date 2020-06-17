All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6

14735 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14735 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Paradise on Victory in Van Nuys! - Property Id: 239535

Imagine coming home to this cute street-facing unit on Victory! Lovely, newly upgraded townhouse with designer touches, in a small 12 unit complex. Unit opens up to a temperature controlled cozy living room with a light and bright floor plan and recessed lighting. Laminate flooring all throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with Cesar stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including stove, new dishwasher, & refrigerator. Inside laundry hook up with washer and dryer included. Winter nights will have you cozying up to an enchanting fireplace. Two large bedrooms, with a balcony and multiple closets. Feel free to enjoy the private pool and BBQ area for outdoor entertaining. Safe and well lit, gated subterranean parking with 2 tandem spaces, plus storage area. Unit also offers Central Air/Heat. Pet Friendly.

Pictures coming soon. Open house on 3/15 @2:00pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239535
Property Id 239535

(RLNE5624589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 have any available units?
14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 have?
Some of 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College