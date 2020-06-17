14735 Victory Blvd Unit 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Paradise on Victory in Van Nuys! - Property Id: 239535



Imagine coming home to this cute street-facing unit on Victory! Lovely, newly upgraded townhouse with designer touches, in a small 12 unit complex. Unit opens up to a temperature controlled cozy living room with a light and bright floor plan and recessed lighting. Laminate flooring all throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with Cesar stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including stove, new dishwasher, & refrigerator. Inside laundry hook up with washer and dryer included. Winter nights will have you cozying up to an enchanting fireplace. Two large bedrooms, with a balcony and multiple closets. Feel free to enjoy the private pool and BBQ area for outdoor entertaining. Safe and well lit, gated subterranean parking with 2 tandem spaces, plus storage area. Unit also offers Central Air/Heat. Pet Friendly.



Pictures coming soon. Open house on 3/15 @2:00pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239535

Property Id 239535



(RLNE5624589)