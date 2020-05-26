All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

14733 Runnymede

14733 Runnymede Street · No Longer Available
Location

14733 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
Gorgeous Homes Must See!!! No detail spared here,14733 Runnymede is the Front house, 1500 square feet of living space, it has been completely remodeled with an addition of 600 sqft all completed in 2019 with permits. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, Quartz Carrera counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, brand new Central HVAC system, new electrical w/ LED recessed lighting throughout, new copper plumbing throughout with thankless water heater, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with Calcutta and Carrera top Vanities. Wood-laminate flooring with beautiful tiles inside bathrooms. Grassy play area in the front and back. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY. Please Note: There are two properties in one lot which will be leased separately or together, fantastic opportunity for extended family!!! 14735 is almost 1100 sqft, and it is brand new built in 2019 with permit, boasts almost 1100 sqft of living space 3 Beds, 2 Baths as well, with open floor plan concept, Stainless Steel appliances, recessed lighting throughout, Thankless water heater, two separate water and Electricity meter, Both homes with brand new roofs, completely move in ready!!! this is a great opportunity for an extended Families or your In Law's. Both homes are available immediately!! Lease for the back house is $3275.00. Both houses are available for lease together or separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14733 Runnymede have any available units?
14733 Runnymede doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14733 Runnymede have?
Some of 14733 Runnymede's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14733 Runnymede currently offering any rent specials?
14733 Runnymede is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14733 Runnymede pet-friendly?
No, 14733 Runnymede is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14733 Runnymede offer parking?
No, 14733 Runnymede does not offer parking.
Does 14733 Runnymede have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14733 Runnymede does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14733 Runnymede have a pool?
No, 14733 Runnymede does not have a pool.
Does 14733 Runnymede have accessible units?
Yes, 14733 Runnymede has accessible units.
Does 14733 Runnymede have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14733 Runnymede has units with dishwashers.
