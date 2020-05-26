Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Gorgeous Homes Must See!!! No detail spared here,14733 Runnymede is the Front house, 1500 square feet of living space, it has been completely remodeled with an addition of 600 sqft all completed in 2019 with permits. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, gorgeous kitchen w/ custom cabinets, Quartz Carrera counter tops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, brand new Central HVAC system, new electrical w/ LED recessed lighting throughout, new copper plumbing throughout with thankless water heater, beautiful new and tastefully remodeled bathrooms with Calcutta and Carrera top Vanities. Wood-laminate flooring with beautiful tiles inside bathrooms. Grassy play area in the front and back. Located within a short distance to shops, restaurants, malls, 405 and 101 FWY. Please Note: There are two properties in one lot which will be leased separately or together, fantastic opportunity for extended family!!! 14735 is almost 1100 sqft, and it is brand new built in 2019 with permit, boasts almost 1100 sqft of living space 3 Beds, 2 Baths as well, with open floor plan concept, Stainless Steel appliances, recessed lighting throughout, Thankless water heater, two separate water and Electricity meter, Both homes with brand new roofs, completely move in ready!!! this is a great opportunity for an extended Families or your In Law's. Both homes are available immediately!! Lease for the back house is $3275.00. Both houses are available for lease together or separately.