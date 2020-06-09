14730 Runnymede St.

Amenities
4BD/1.5BA SFH with Sparkling Swimming Pool - Bright 4BD/1.5BA SFH. New Paint. Laminate wood flooring in Dining, living room, kitchen, tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. A/C, washer/dryer and sparkling swimming pool. Storage room. Fruit trees in the back yard. Landlord pays for gardening service/pool maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum one year lease. Available now.
* Deposit based on the screening result (min. $3,000)
* Tenant purchases renter's insurance
* Up to 2 small pets will be considered with additional deposit
* For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Mayumi Arai/Broker Associate (BRE #: 01502396)
Email: may@lrsrm.com/Text: 323.899.8825
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE5431148)