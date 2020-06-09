All apartments in Los Angeles
14730 Runnymede St.

14730 Runnymede Street · No Longer Available
Location

14730 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4BD/1.5BA SFH with Sparkling Swimming Pool - Bright 4BD/1.5BA SFH. New Paint. Laminate wood flooring in Dining, living room, kitchen, tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. A/C, washer/dryer and sparkling swimming pool. Storage room. Fruit trees in the back yard. Landlord pays for gardening service/pool maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum one year lease. Available now.

* Deposit based on the screening result (min. $3,000)
* Tenant purchases renter's insurance

* Up to 2 small pets will be considered with additional deposit
* For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Mayumi Arai/Broker Associate (BRE #: 01502396)
Email: may@lrsrm.com/Text: 323.899.8825

"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5431148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14730 Runnymede St. have any available units?
14730 Runnymede St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14730 Runnymede St. have?
Some of 14730 Runnymede St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14730 Runnymede St. currently offering any rent specials?
14730 Runnymede St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14730 Runnymede St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14730 Runnymede St. is pet friendly.
Does 14730 Runnymede St. offer parking?
No, 14730 Runnymede St. does not offer parking.
Does 14730 Runnymede St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14730 Runnymede St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14730 Runnymede St. have a pool?
Yes, 14730 Runnymede St. has a pool.
Does 14730 Runnymede St. have accessible units?
No, 14730 Runnymede St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14730 Runnymede St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14730 Runnymede St. does not have units with dishwashers.

