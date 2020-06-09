14730 Runnymede St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

4BD/1.5BA SFH with Sparkling Swimming Pool - Bright 4BD/1.5BA SFH. New Paint. Laminate wood flooring in Dining, living room, kitchen, tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. A/C, washer/dryer and sparkling swimming pool. Storage room. Fruit trees in the back yard. Landlord pays for gardening service/pool maintenance. Tenant pays all utilities. Minimum one year lease. Available now.



* Deposit based on the screening result (min. $3,000)

* Tenant purchases renter's insurance



* Up to 2 small pets will be considered with additional deposit

* For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:

Mayumi Arai/Broker Associate (BRE #: 01502396)

Email: may@lrsrm.com/Text: 323.899.8825



"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"



(RLNE5431148)