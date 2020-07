Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This Beverly Hills adjacent apartment is on the ground floor. It has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom and has been remodeled located at that back of a 5 unit building with its own private backyard patio space! Hardwood floors throughout. In unit laundry and 2 parking spots. Very walk able to many shops and restaurants. Please contact the owner directly. Available Feb 1, 2020