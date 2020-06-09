All apartments in Los Angeles
14718 Tustin St

14718 Tustin Street · No Longer Available
Location

14718 Tustin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Sherman Oaks Home - Welcome to this beautiful Contemporary Mediterranean house located south of the Blvd. This very light and bright home has an amazing floor plan that offers 4 bedrooms, 5 bath with 4,100 sf of living space. On the mail level, Large gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, nice size family room with fire place, Large formal living room. Upper level provides 2 beautiful bedrooms with full bathrooms,The master bedroom opens into a spacious suite with two large walk-in closets and a large balcony over looking the back yard. Lower level is a private suite with bedroom, full bath & living space.
Beautiful yard with sparkling pool & spa, Gorgeous roof top with views, perfect for private sunbathing.
Three car garage.
Just minutes from fine dining and shopping.

Please Call Or Text Leila Elm 818-800-5586.

LRS Realty & Management Inc.
BRE#01832464
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4773472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Tustin St have any available units?
14718 Tustin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14718 Tustin St have?
Some of 14718 Tustin St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14718 Tustin St currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Tustin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Tustin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14718 Tustin St is pet friendly.
Does 14718 Tustin St offer parking?
Yes, 14718 Tustin St offers parking.
Does 14718 Tustin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Tustin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Tustin St have a pool?
Yes, 14718 Tustin St has a pool.
Does 14718 Tustin St have accessible units?
No, 14718 Tustin St does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Tustin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14718 Tustin St does not have units with dishwashers.
