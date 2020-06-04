14717 Rose Lane

Amenities

Brand New 2019 built luxury community home in Van Nuys for Lease! This home is light and bright and includes an open concept kitchen; which includes a kitchen island with granite countertops and a complementary backsplash. Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and large stainless- steel apron front sink. There is LED lighting throughout. Walk upstairs through open bright and wide hallways ideal for study room, office, mini-game room, which leads into the master suite and two other additional bedrooms. The upstairs is an exceptional design with secondary bedrooms on one side and master suite on the opposite side to give privacy and delivers an amazingly spacious ambiance. As you walk through your huge master bedroom, you will find a walk-in closet built for two with additional space for storage. The master suite offers a dual vanity and private toilet area. Additionally, the walk -in the laundry room is located on the second level and is large enough for side by side washer and dryer. You’ll also discover energy-efficient features throughout, including a tankless water heater, programmable thermostat, Traverse LED lighting, and Whirlpool® ENERGY STAR® certified appliances. This ENERGY STAR® certified home is conveniently located with easy access to schools, shopping, and freeways, essential energy efficiency, and of course, is the solar and electric car ready.