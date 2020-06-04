All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

14717 Rose Lane

14717 W Rose Ln · (818) 633-3298
Location

14717 W Rose Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
Brand New 2019 built luxury community home in Van Nuys for Lease! This home is light and bright and includes an open concept kitchen; which includes a kitchen island with granite countertops and a complementary backsplash. Kitchen includes Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and large stainless- steel apron front sink. There is LED lighting throughout. Walk upstairs through open bright and wide hallways ideal for study room, office, mini-game room, which leads into the master suite and two other additional bedrooms. The upstairs is an exceptional design with secondary bedrooms on one side and master suite on the opposite side to give privacy and delivers an amazingly spacious ambiance. As you walk through your huge master bedroom, you will find a walk-in closet built for two with additional space for storage. The master suite offers a dual vanity and private toilet area. Additionally, the walk -in the laundry room is located on the second level and is large enough for side by side washer and dryer. You’ll also discover energy-efficient features throughout, including a tankless water heater, programmable thermostat, Traverse LED lighting, and Whirlpool® ENERGY STAR® certified appliances. This ENERGY STAR® certified home is conveniently located with easy access to schools, shopping, and freeways, essential energy efficiency, and of course, is the solar and electric car ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14717 Rose Lane have any available units?
14717 Rose Lane has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14717 Rose Lane have?
Some of 14717 Rose Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14717 Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14717 Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14717 Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14717 Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14717 Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 14717 Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14717 Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14717 Rose Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14717 Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14717 Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 14717 Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 14717 Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14717 Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14717 Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
