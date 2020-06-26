All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
14716 Marie Lane
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

14716 Marie Lane

14716 W Marie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14716 W Marie Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home in Van Nuys - If you want to live in a gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse in Van Nuys give me a call to set up an appointment. Located just off Sherman Way this newly constructed home has easy access to employment centers, entertainment and activities in the area. The small community has a playground a short walk from your new home. There is a yard that you can access from your 4th bedroom or office on the first floor. Pets are welcome and with plenty of hard surface flooring and a washer/dryer in your new home you'll be able to spend more time enjoying all the area has to offer.

(RLNE5271974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14716 Marie Lane have any available units?
14716 Marie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14716 Marie Lane have?
Some of 14716 Marie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14716 Marie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14716 Marie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14716 Marie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14716 Marie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14716 Marie Lane offer parking?
No, 14716 Marie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14716 Marie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14716 Marie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14716 Marie Lane have a pool?
No, 14716 Marie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14716 Marie Lane have accessible units?
No, 14716 Marie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14716 Marie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14716 Marie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

