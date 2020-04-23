14701 HARTSOOK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love this 2-story contemporary home boasting 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a bonus room. Enter into a clean slate to create your own version in over 4,300 sq. ft. of quality construction with attention to detail. The home features soaring ceilings in the living and family room with ample wall space to display your treasured art collection. Escape to one of the many large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Prepare and host meals from the sleek eat-in kitchen/breakfast area that overlooks the glittering pool. Live an active lifestyle - in close proximity to Van Nuys Recreation Center, Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, and Lake Balboa. Conveniently located near Ventura Boulevard and moments from prime Sherman Oaks acclaimed restaurants and shopping destinations. Enjoy easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways. Welcome to your dream home!