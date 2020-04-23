All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14701 HARTSOOK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14701 HARTSOOK Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14701 HARTSOOK Street

14701 W Hartsook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14701 W Hartsook St, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love this 2-story contemporary home boasting 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a bonus room. Enter into a clean slate to create your own version in over 4,300 sq. ft. of quality construction with attention to detail. The home features soaring ceilings in the living and family room with ample wall space to display your treasured art collection. Escape to one of the many large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Prepare and host meals from the sleek eat-in kitchen/breakfast area that overlooks the glittering pool. Live an active lifestyle - in close proximity to Van Nuys Recreation Center, Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, and Lake Balboa. Conveniently located near Ventura Boulevard and moments from prime Sherman Oaks acclaimed restaurants and shopping destinations. Enjoy easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways. Welcome to your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14701 HARTSOOK Street have any available units?
14701 HARTSOOK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14701 HARTSOOK Street have?
Some of 14701 HARTSOOK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14701 HARTSOOK Street currently offering any rent specials?
14701 HARTSOOK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 HARTSOOK Street pet-friendly?
No, 14701 HARTSOOK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14701 HARTSOOK Street offer parking?
Yes, 14701 HARTSOOK Street does offer parking.
Does 14701 HARTSOOK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14701 HARTSOOK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 HARTSOOK Street have a pool?
Yes, 14701 HARTSOOK Street has a pool.
Does 14701 HARTSOOK Street have accessible units?
No, 14701 HARTSOOK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14701 HARTSOOK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14701 HARTSOOK Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College