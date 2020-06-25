All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:54 PM

1469 Scott Avenue

1469 W Scott Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1469 W Scott Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Sun drenched historical 1 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Bungalow. Fully renovated historical monument. This is a beautiful hillside bungalow with views of downtown, custom paint and lots of unique features. It comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. A gem in the heart of Echo Park. One parking space. Laundromat nearby.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Scott Avenue have any available units?
1469 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 Scott Avenue have?
Some of 1469 Scott Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Scott Avenue offers parking.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
