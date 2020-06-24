1469 Scott Avenue

Amenities
Sun drenched 1 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout and downtown views! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Bungalow. Fully renovated historical monument. Brand new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, remodeled bath and new period windows and doors and two patios. This is a beautiful hillside bungalow with ample views of downtown. A gem in the heart of Echo Park. One parking space. Backyard. Laundromat nearby.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.