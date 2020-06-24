All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1469 Scott Avenue

1469 W Scott Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1469 W Scott Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Echo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Sun drenched 1 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout and downtown views! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Bungalow. Fully renovated historical monument. Brand new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, remodeled bath and new period windows and doors and two patios. This is a beautiful hillside bungalow with ample views of downtown. A gem in the heart of Echo Park. One parking space. Backyard. Laundromat nearby.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Scott Avenue have any available units?
1469 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 Scott Avenue have?
Some of 1469 Scott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1469 Scott Avenue offers parking.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1469 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
