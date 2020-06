Amenities

hardwood floors hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities hot tub

Sherman Oaks Private Home - Charming ranch style home in Sherman Oaks. 5 Large bedrooms, one being a convertible den/library with built-in bookshelves and fireplace! Living room with fireplace which leads to the private year yard with spa. Gleaming wood floors throughout the entire home. Please call Bob for showings at 310-497-9198.



(RLNE4627929)