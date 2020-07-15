All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

14649 McCormick Street

14649 Mccormick Street · No Longer Available
Location

14649 Mccormick Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Recently thoroughly sanitized and ready for move in ASAP.In the desirable area of Sherman Oaks, a beautifully landscaped front exterior features a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, home that is currently for lease! Decorative details include an open concept floor plan, huge family room over 400-SqFt, sleek flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, ample storage space and well-illuminated rooms. A gourmet styled kitchen equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances, immaculate countertops with decorative backsplash and even bar stool seating, creates a chic environment that’s ideal when entertaining guests or getting creative with recipes. A spacious master bedroom offers a unique beamed ceiling, walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with dual vanities, plus access to the pool area via sliding doors. The back yard presents a picturesque setting with lots of greenery, an open patio and a sparkling pool, perfect for relaxing or for gatherings. There is also a 2-car detached garage that can possibly be converted to a rec room. Nearby to local parks, shops, restaurants Sherman Oaks Galleria, and more! Also available for short term rental completely furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14649 McCormick Street have any available units?
14649 McCormick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14649 McCormick Street have?
Some of 14649 McCormick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14649 McCormick Street currently offering any rent specials?
14649 McCormick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14649 McCormick Street pet-friendly?
No, 14649 McCormick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14649 McCormick Street offer parking?
Yes, 14649 McCormick Street offers parking.
Does 14649 McCormick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14649 McCormick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14649 McCormick Street have a pool?
Yes, 14649 McCormick Street has a pool.
Does 14649 McCormick Street have accessible units?
No, 14649 McCormick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14649 McCormick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14649 McCormick Street has units with dishwashers.
