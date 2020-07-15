14649 McCormick Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Recently thoroughly sanitized and ready for move in ASAP.In the desirable area of Sherman Oaks, a beautifully landscaped front exterior features a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, home that is currently for lease! Decorative details include an open concept floor plan, huge family room over 400-SqFt, sleek flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, ample storage space and well-illuminated rooms. A gourmet styled kitchen equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances, immaculate countertops with decorative backsplash and even bar stool seating, creates a chic environment that’s ideal when entertaining guests or getting creative with recipes. A spacious master bedroom offers a unique beamed ceiling, walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with dual vanities, plus access to the pool area via sliding doors. The back yard presents a picturesque setting with lots of greenery, an open patio and a sparkling pool, perfect for relaxing or for gatherings. There is also a 2-car detached garage that can possibly be converted to a rec room. Nearby to local parks, shops, restaurants Sherman Oaks Galleria, and more! Also available for short term rental completely furnished.