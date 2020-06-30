14631 Dickens St. #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

LOVELY SHERMAN OAKS TOWNHOUSE! - Lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhouse with private rooftop patio located just South of the Blvd. in the heart of Sherman Oaks! This ideally located condo boasts all new flooring throughout, as well as two fireplaces, wood-like floors, and immaculate common grounds. Look over the kitchen breakfast bar to the dining area and into the spacious, bright living room with a gas fireplace. The main level also includes an in-unit washer & dryer and powder room. The second floor includes 2 en suite bedrooms. The master, spacious enough for a king size bed, dresser/armoire, nightstand and more. The second en-suite bedroom includes a fireplace with a large closet. Top all this off with your private, roof top patio with electricity and space for your own BBQ. There are two assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking. This lovely contemporary building has a gym, sparkling pool and is one block away from Starbucks, great shopping and restaurants!



(RLNE5224634)