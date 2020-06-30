All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

14631 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
LOVELY SHERMAN OAKS TOWNHOUSE! - Lovely 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhouse with private rooftop patio located just South of the Blvd. in the heart of Sherman Oaks! This ideally located condo boasts all new flooring throughout, as well as two fireplaces, wood-like floors, and immaculate common grounds. Look over the kitchen breakfast bar to the dining area and into the spacious, bright living room with a gas fireplace. The main level also includes an in-unit washer & dryer and powder room. The second floor includes 2 en suite bedrooms. The master, spacious enough for a king size bed, dresser/armoire, nightstand and more. The second en-suite bedroom includes a fireplace with a large closet. Top all this off with your private, roof top patio with electricity and space for your own BBQ. There are two assigned parking spaces and plenty of guest parking. This lovely contemporary building has a gym, sparkling pool and is one block away from Starbucks, great shopping and restaurants!

(RLNE5224634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14631 Dickens St. #8 have any available units?
14631 Dickens St. #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14631 Dickens St. #8 have?
Some of 14631 Dickens St. #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14631 Dickens St. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
14631 Dickens St. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14631 Dickens St. #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14631 Dickens St. #8 is pet friendly.
Does 14631 Dickens St. #8 offer parking?
Yes, 14631 Dickens St. #8 offers parking.
Does 14631 Dickens St. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14631 Dickens St. #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14631 Dickens St. #8 have a pool?
Yes, 14631 Dickens St. #8 has a pool.
Does 14631 Dickens St. #8 have accessible units?
No, 14631 Dickens St. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 14631 Dickens St. #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14631 Dickens St. #8 has units with dishwashers.

