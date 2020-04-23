All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:11 PM

14617 Tundra Dr

14617 Tundra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14617 Tundra Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 BED + 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE - Rent Ready-Lovely 4 bedrooms + 3 full-baths (1 guest room & bath located downstairs) Features a spacious living room, open floor plan to the family room and kitchen area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft. Easy access to the backyard from the dinning area. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. It's located in a gated community across from Sylmar Train Station. Gardener and HOA fees are included in rent. Small pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (one month's rent). MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR LEASE. Application fee of $42.00 per applicant. To schedule a viewing appointment, call (661) 367-8280 or (818) 471-4272 or visit valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4776513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14617 Tundra Dr have any available units?
14617 Tundra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14617 Tundra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14617 Tundra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14617 Tundra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14617 Tundra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14617 Tundra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14617 Tundra Dr offers parking.
Does 14617 Tundra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14617 Tundra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14617 Tundra Dr have a pool?
No, 14617 Tundra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14617 Tundra Dr have accessible units?
No, 14617 Tundra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14617 Tundra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14617 Tundra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14617 Tundra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14617 Tundra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
