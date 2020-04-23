14617 Tundra Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Lovely 4 BED + 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE - Rent Ready-Lovely 4 bedrooms + 3 full-baths (1 guest room & bath located downstairs) Features a spacious living room, open floor plan to the family room and kitchen area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a loft. Easy access to the backyard from the dinning area. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. It's located in a gated community across from Sylmar Train Station. Gardener and HOA fees are included in rent. Small pets are welcomed with additional pet deposit. Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (one month's rent). MINIMUM OF ONE YEAR LEASE. Application fee of $42.00 per applicant. To schedule a viewing appointment, call (661) 367-8280 or (818) 471-4272 or visit valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4776513)