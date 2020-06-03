All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

1461 W Sunset Blvd 307

1461 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1461 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1461 Sunset Blvd, Apt 307 - Property Id: 151806

Apartment:
Newly renovated airy studio with exposed brick, updated kitchen appliances, wood floors, natural light, high ceilings, and pleasant neighboring views.

Property:
A very charming historic building with large windows and exposed brick located in the heart of Echo Park's retail scene. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, bike racks and direct access to shops and restaurants all adjacent to the building. This is an ideal property for those looking for a lively neighborhood.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151806p
Property Id 151806

(RLNE5130192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 have any available units?
1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 have?
Some of 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 currently offering any rent specials?
1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 is pet friendly.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 offer parking?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 does not offer parking.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 have a pool?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 does not have a pool.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 have accessible units?
No, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 W Sunset Blvd 307 has units with dishwashers.
