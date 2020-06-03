1461 W Sunset Blvd 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1461 Sunset Blvd, Apt 307 - Property Id: 151806



Apartment:

Newly renovated airy studio with exposed brick, updated kitchen appliances, wood floors, natural light, high ceilings, and pleasant neighboring views.



Property:

A very charming historic building with large windows and exposed brick located in the heart of Echo Park's retail scene. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, bike racks and direct access to shops and restaurants all adjacent to the building. This is an ideal property for those looking for a lively neighborhood.



Neighborhood:

Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away and immediate access to mass transit and major freeways.

Property Id 151806



