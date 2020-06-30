14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous and private two-bedroom, two-bathroom view home. Open floor plan. Light and bright. Newly renovated cook's kitchen with stainless appliances. Wood floors. Built-in water purifier for the entire house. Audio system with speakers throughout. Lots of storage with bonus attic storage. Outdoor hot tub with built-in water spray misters. Grassy area with mature fruit trees. Redwood deck maximizes outdoor living. Great for BBQs with amazing valley views. Newer washer and dryer. Two car garage. Short distance to dining, shops, and entertainment. Centrally located and convenient to studios or westside commute. Highly rated school district. Gardener and spa maintenance included. Pets will be considered. Move-in April 1, possibly sooner.