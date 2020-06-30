All apartments in Los Angeles
14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive

14596 Round Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14596 Round Valley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous and private two-bedroom, two-bathroom view home. Open floor plan. Light and bright. Newly renovated cook's kitchen with stainless appliances. Wood floors. Built-in water purifier for the entire house. Audio system with speakers throughout. Lots of storage with bonus attic storage. Outdoor hot tub with built-in water spray misters. Grassy area with mature fruit trees. Redwood deck maximizes outdoor living. Great for BBQs with amazing valley views. Newer washer and dryer. Two car garage. Short distance to dining, shops, and entertainment. Centrally located and convenient to studios or westside commute. Highly rated school district. Gardener and spa maintenance included. Pets will be considered. Move-in April 1, possibly sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive have any available units?
14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive have?
Some of 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14596 ROUND VALLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.

