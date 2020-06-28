1457 North ALTA VISTA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is your opportunity to live within walking distance of Runyon Canyon, Ralphs and the restaurants on Sunset Blvd. Very large private 1 bedroom with plenty of storage. Large den with fireplace, front patio facing gorgeous tree lined street, separate dining room, full kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. This apartment also comes with a private one car garage behind a private gated entrance. The front entrance is also gated for privacy and security.Showings to start 9/15/2019