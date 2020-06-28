1457 North ALTA VISTA

Amenities
This is your opportunity to live within walking distance of Runyon Canyon, Ralphs and the restaurants on Sunset Blvd. Very large private 1 bedroom with plenty of storage. Large den with fireplace, front patio facing gorgeous tree lined street, separate dining room, full kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. This apartment also comes with a private one car garage behind a private gated entrance. The front entrance is also gated for privacy and security.Showings to start 9/15/2019