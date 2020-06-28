All apartments in Los Angeles
1457 North ALTA VISTA

1457 North Alta Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1457 North Alta Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is your opportunity to live within walking distance of Runyon Canyon, Ralphs and the restaurants on Sunset Blvd. Very large private 1 bedroom with plenty of storage. Large den with fireplace, front patio facing gorgeous tree lined street, separate dining room, full kitchen and laundry room with washer and dryer in unit. This apartment also comes with a private one car garage behind a private gated entrance. The front entrance is also gated for privacy and security.Showings to start 9/15/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1457 North ALTA VISTA have any available units?
1457 North ALTA VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1457 North ALTA VISTA have?
Some of 1457 North ALTA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1457 North ALTA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
1457 North ALTA VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1457 North ALTA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 1457 North ALTA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1457 North ALTA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 1457 North ALTA VISTA offers parking.
Does 1457 North ALTA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1457 North ALTA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1457 North ALTA VISTA have a pool?
No, 1457 North ALTA VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 1457 North ALTA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 1457 North ALTA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 1457 North ALTA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1457 North ALTA VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
