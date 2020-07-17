Beautiful and cozy house located in the City of Sylmar. 3/actual 2 good size Bedrooms and one bedroom. Small & nice kitchen and bathroom. Very good size back yard. Property located close to a commercial area. Laundry Hookup in the garage. Beautiful and cozy house located in the City of Sylmar. 3/actual 2 good size Bedrooms and one bedroom. Small & nice kitchen and bathroom. Very good size back yard. Property located close to a commercial area. Laundry Hookup in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14564 Polk Street have any available units?
14564 Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.