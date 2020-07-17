All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14564 Polk Street

14564 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

14564 Polk Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful and cozy house located in the City of Sylmar. 3/actual 2 good size Bedrooms and one bedroom. Small & nice kitchen and bathroom. Very good size back yard. Property located close to a commercial area. Laundry Hookup in the garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

