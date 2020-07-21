1454 1/2 W 60th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

No solicitations!

Back house for rent. Great for working professionals and small family. Quiet neighborhood close to park, swimming pool, schools, pharmacy, reataurants, shopping center, seven miles from downtown LA, close acess to freeways 10, 110, and 105. Street parking. No pets. No section 8. Renters will need to fill out an application and may be subject to a credit check. Please do not visit the property without an appointment first.

No Pets Allowed



