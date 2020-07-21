All apartments in Los Angeles
1454 1/2 W 60th Pl
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1454 1/2 W 60th Pl

1454 1/2 W 60th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1454 1/2 W 60th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Central

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Back House - Property Id: 146181

No solicitations!
Back house for rent. Great for working professionals and small family. Quiet neighborhood close to park, swimming pool, schools, pharmacy, reataurants, shopping center, seven miles from downtown LA, close acess to freeways 10, 110, and 105. Street parking. No pets. No section 8. Renters will need to fill out an application and may be subject to a credit check. Please do not visit the property without an appointment first.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146181p
Property Id 146181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5145288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl have any available units?
1454 1/2 W 60th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl have?
Some of 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1454 1/2 W 60th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl offer parking?
No, 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl has a pool.
Does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 1/2 W 60th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
