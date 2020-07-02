1453 Meadowbrook Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from! TO RSVP just visit this link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! Sometimes it’s hard to choose in life. Deciding who’s your favorite in the Fab 5. Cheerio’s or Fruit Loops? Do you want a rustic natural look or a more modern approach to your apartment? Well, fortunately you can love all five, you can mix the two cereals to make “Cherrie Loops” and there is the perfect apartment that combines a natural rustic vibe to a very modern look. No more compromising what you want. What truly brings the design elements together is the eye catching feature wall right when you walk in. It’s as if an oaken wave is curling in a sea of wide planked wood flooring that seamlessly goes up into the whole wall. This is a brand new building and they did it up right! This place is a massive 3 bed / 3 bath. Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms with a balcony and all three are quite spacious. With all those rooms you are going to need parking. Well, you are quite literally covered with a two car garage. Central air and walk-in closets make for a breath of fresh air. You want to talk kitchen and appliances? Well you’ve got a nice open kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave, lots of storage and stainless steel farmhouse sink. No sweat on keeping as fresh as your apartment. It has washer/dryer hookups and THREE bathrooms. You’ll be centrally located in the Mid- City / Pico Park area. This means no compromising on things to do. Pick a direction and see the many offerings that area has for you to deliver a fun filled day or evening out. Museums, parks, restaurants, shopping, and cafes. You have arrived where it’s all happening. Plus, you are located very close to I-10 so getting to the beach is a snap. No more sweating on the tough decisions. Just sit back an enjoy the rustic modern paradise you can now call home.