1453 Meadowbrook Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1453 Meadowbrook Ave

1453 Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Meadowbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from!&nbsp; TO RSVP&nbsp; &nbsp;just visit this&nbsp;link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! Sometimes it&rsquo;s hard to choose in life. Deciding who&rsquo;s your favorite in the Fab 5. Cheerio&rsquo;s or Fruit Loops? Do you want a rustic natural look or a more modern approach to your apartment? Well, fortunately you can love all five, you can mix the two cereals to make &ldquo;Cherrie Loops&rdquo; and there is the perfect apartment that combines a natural rustic vibe to a very modern look. No more compromising what you want. What truly brings the design elements together is the eye catching feature wall right when you walk in. It&rsquo;s as if an oaken wave is curling in a sea of wide planked wood flooring that seamlessly goes up into the whole wall. This is a brand new building and they did it up right! This place is a massive 3 bed / 3 bath. Two of the bedrooms are master bedrooms with a balcony and all three are quite spacious. With all those rooms you are going to need parking. Well, you are quite literally covered with a two car garage. Central air and walk-in closets make for a breath of fresh air. You want to talk kitchen and appliances? Well you&rsquo;ve got a nice open kitchen with a dishwasher, microwave, lots of storage and stainless steel farmhouse sink. No sweat on keeping as fresh as your apartment. It has washer/dryer hookups and THREE bathrooms. You&rsquo;ll be centrally located in the Mid- City / Pico Park area. This means no compromising on things to do. Pick a direction and see the many offerings that area has for you to deliver a fun filled day or evening out. Museums, parks, restaurants, shopping, and cafes. You have arrived where it&rsquo;s all happening. Plus, you are located very close to I-10 so getting to the beach is a snap. No more sweating on the tough decisions. Just sit back an enjoy the rustic modern paradise you can now call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave have any available units?
1453 Meadowbrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave have?
Some of 1453 Meadowbrook Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Meadowbrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Meadowbrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Meadowbrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Meadowbrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Meadowbrook Ave offers parking.
Does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Meadowbrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave have a pool?
No, 1453 Meadowbrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 1453 Meadowbrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Meadowbrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Meadowbrook Ave has units with dishwashers.

