1452 CARDIFF Avenue

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Totally remodeled inside and out this 2 bedroom/2 bath stunning single-level unit in a beautiful courtyard Spanish Duplex filled with natural light and incredible charm. Newly landscaped front yard opens to gated courtyard. Living room with fireplace w/ soffit ceiling opens to spacious dining room. Modern kitchen with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Laundry rm off kitchen with sideyard access. Master suite with crown molding and updated tile-finished full bath. Shared landscaped backyard and extra storage area. Light-stained hardwood flooring, central AC/heat and only one common wall. Close proximity to Pico Blvd. retail & restaurants. Like your own home! Available immediately.