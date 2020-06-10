All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1452 CARDIFF Avenue

1452 Cardiff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1452 Cardiff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Totally remodeled inside and out this 2 bedroom/2 bath stunning single-level unit in a beautiful courtyard Spanish Duplex filled with natural light and incredible charm. Newly landscaped front yard opens to gated courtyard. Living room with fireplace w/ soffit ceiling opens to spacious dining room. Modern kitchen with new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Laundry rm off kitchen with sideyard access. Master suite with crown molding and updated tile-finished full bath. Shared landscaped backyard and extra storage area. Light-stained hardwood flooring, central AC/heat and only one common wall. Close proximity to Pico Blvd. retail & restaurants. Like your own home! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue have any available units?
1452 CARDIFF Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue have?
Some of 1452 CARDIFF Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1452 CARDIFF Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1452 CARDIFF Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1452 CARDIFF Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1452 CARDIFF Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1452 CARDIFF Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1452 CARDIFF Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue have a pool?
No, 1452 CARDIFF Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1452 CARDIFF Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1452 CARDIFF Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1452 CARDIFF Avenue has units with dishwashers.
