Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

145 North MAPLETON Drive

145 North Mapleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

145 North Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
guest suite
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
guest suite
media room
Your own private resort on Mapleton, one of the best streets in the Holmby Hills/ Beverly Hills/Bel air area. Extremely private, exceptionally built and designed single story modern compound offers the ultimate in elegance, style and security. Twelve foot tall stone gates recede into massive walls surrounding the property and welcome you to your own secluded resort. Approx. 19,250 SF under roof (approx. 15,350 SF air conditioned) feature a total of 7 bedrooms and 14 baths, dedicated guard house with a full bath and kitchen chef's kitchen, two guest apartments, two additional guest suites with private patios and entrances, outdoor projection screen and home theater, gym and a sports court with pickle ball/basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 North MAPLETON Drive have any available units?
145 North MAPLETON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 North MAPLETON Drive have?
Some of 145 North MAPLETON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 North MAPLETON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
145 North MAPLETON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 North MAPLETON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 145 North MAPLETON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 145 North MAPLETON Drive offer parking?
No, 145 North MAPLETON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 145 North MAPLETON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 North MAPLETON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 North MAPLETON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 145 North MAPLETON Drive has a pool.
Does 145 North MAPLETON Drive have accessible units?
No, 145 North MAPLETON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 145 North MAPLETON Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 North MAPLETON Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

