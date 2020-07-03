145 North MAPLETON Drive

Amenities

Your own private resort on Mapleton, one of the best streets in the Holmby Hills/ Beverly Hills/Bel air area. Extremely private, exceptionally built and designed single story modern compound offers the ultimate in elegance, style and security. Twelve foot tall stone gates recede into massive walls surrounding the property and welcome you to your own secluded resort. Approx. 19,250 SF under roof (approx. 15,350 SF air conditioned) feature a total of 7 bedrooms and 14 baths, dedicated guard house with a full bath and kitchen chef's kitchen, two guest apartments, two additional guest suites with private patios and entrances, outdoor projection screen and home theater, gym and a sports court with pickle ball/basketball.