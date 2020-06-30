All apartments in Los Angeles
1449 South Point View Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

1449 South Point View Street

1449 South Point View Street · No Longer Available
Location

1449 South Point View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Nearby schools include Mesivta Birkas Yitzchok, Crescent Heights Boulevard Elementary School and Torat Hayim Hebrew Academy. The closest grocery stores are India Spices & Groceries, M R Drinchich Imports and India Sweets And Spices. Nearby coffee shops include Green Table Cafe, Tea and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include India Sweets And Spices Parking Lot, Awash Restaurant and Petite Sara. Very quiet neighborhood, extremely nice area to go for stroll around the area. Robertson Park great for family bonding time is less than 10 minutes away from the property.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 South Point View Street have any available units?
1449 South Point View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1449 South Point View Street currently offering any rent specials?
1449 South Point View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 South Point View Street pet-friendly?
No, 1449 South Point View Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1449 South Point View Street offer parking?
Yes, 1449 South Point View Street offers parking.
Does 1449 South Point View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 South Point View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 South Point View Street have a pool?
No, 1449 South Point View Street does not have a pool.
Does 1449 South Point View Street have accessible units?
No, 1449 South Point View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 South Point View Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 South Point View Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 South Point View Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 South Point View Street does not have units with air conditioning.

