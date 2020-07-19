1449 ROBMAR Drive

Amenities
Sensational private gated Contemporary Mediterranean styled house with elevator, high ceilings, beautiful lighting with windows all around. This gorgeous home by famous Hamid Omrani sits on a huge lot featuring 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Interior includes large living room, bar, fireplace, large formal dining room, game room with pool table and chef's kitchen with island, breakfast table and top-of-the-line appliances. Lavish and warm master suite with his and her walk-in closets, dry sauna and spa like bath. Large interior elevator from ground level to all 3 living areas. Exterior features two attached 2 car garages (four car total) with additional parking next to garage behind gate The family room opens to a beautiful outside terrace with swimmers salt water pool, spa, and waterfall and hillside views. Outdoor entertainment area with built in TV, fireplace & picturesque gazebo. Offered furnished or unfurnished