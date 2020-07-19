1449 ROBMAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna

Sensational private gated Contemporary Mediterranean styled house with elevator, high ceilings, beautiful lighting with windows all around. This gorgeous home by famous Hamid Omrani sits on a huge lot featuring 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Interior includes large living room, bar, fireplace, large formal dining room, game room with pool table and chef's kitchen with island, breakfast table and top-of-the-line appliances. Lavish and warm master suite with his and her walk-in closets, dry sauna and spa like bath. Large interior elevator from ground level to all 3 living areas. Exterior features two attached 2 car garages (four car total) with additional parking next to garage behind gate The family room opens to a beautiful outside terrace with swimmers salt water pool, spa, and waterfall and hillside views. Outdoor entertainment area with built in TV, fireplace & picturesque gazebo. Offered furnished or unfurnished