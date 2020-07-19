All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1449 ROBMAR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1449 ROBMAR Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1449 ROBMAR Drive

1449 Robmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1449 Robmar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Sensational private gated Contemporary Mediterranean styled house with elevator, high ceilings, beautiful lighting with windows all around. This gorgeous home by famous Hamid Omrani sits on a huge lot featuring 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Interior includes large living room, bar, fireplace, large formal dining room, game room with pool table and chef's kitchen with island, breakfast table and top-of-the-line appliances. Lavish and warm master suite with his and her walk-in closets, dry sauna and spa like bath. Large interior elevator from ground level to all 3 living areas. Exterior features two attached 2 car garages (four car total) with additional parking next to garage behind gate The family room opens to a beautiful outside terrace with swimmers salt water pool, spa, and waterfall and hillside views. Outdoor entertainment area with built in TV, fireplace & picturesque gazebo. Offered furnished or unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 ROBMAR Drive have any available units?
1449 ROBMAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 ROBMAR Drive have?
Some of 1449 ROBMAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 ROBMAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1449 ROBMAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 ROBMAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1449 ROBMAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1449 ROBMAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1449 ROBMAR Drive offers parking.
Does 1449 ROBMAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 ROBMAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 ROBMAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1449 ROBMAR Drive has a pool.
Does 1449 ROBMAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1449 ROBMAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 ROBMAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 ROBMAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Tilden II Apartments
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College