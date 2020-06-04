All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1449 Robmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1449 Robmar Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1449 Robmar Drive

1449 Robmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1449 Robmar Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Elegant Beverly Hills Home In Prime Location! - This Elegant, Mediterranean-style home is tucked away on a private drive close to Franklin Canyon Reservoir, and only minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Unbeatable location for nature lovers, fitness enthusiasts and those looking for privacy while maintaining close proximity to the flats.

A majestic main entrance, featuring soaring ceiling heights, a grand staircase, stained glass skylight, custom chandelier and exquisite details throughout, welcomes you in to this home.

The gorgeous, sun-drenched Living Room with fireplace, high ceilings with lots of natural light and full bar. Cozy Family Room has fireplace, direct kitchen access and opens to the pool and waterfall. The lovely master suite with fireplace, private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath room.

Additional remarkable features include a Chef's Kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a fully functional island and dedicated breakfast bay, Large formal Dining Room, Media Room, Game Room with a pool table and bar.

Several outdoor spaces complete this stunning home, including a large terrace with a gazebo and fireplace, sparkling salt water pool with a 10ft waterfall and jacuzzi.

Available furnished or unfurnished

(RLNE4911667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Robmar Drive have any available units?
1449 Robmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Robmar Drive have?
Some of 1449 Robmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Robmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Robmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Robmar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1449 Robmar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1449 Robmar Drive offer parking?
No, 1449 Robmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1449 Robmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Robmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Robmar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1449 Robmar Drive has a pool.
Does 1449 Robmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1449 Robmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Robmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Robmar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College