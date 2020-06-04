1449 Robmar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room pool pool table hot tub media room

Elegant Beverly Hills Home In Prime Location! - This Elegant, Mediterranean-style home is tucked away on a private drive close to Franklin Canyon Reservoir, and only minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel. Unbeatable location for nature lovers, fitness enthusiasts and those looking for privacy while maintaining close proximity to the flats.



A majestic main entrance, featuring soaring ceiling heights, a grand staircase, stained glass skylight, custom chandelier and exquisite details throughout, welcomes you in to this home.



The gorgeous, sun-drenched Living Room with fireplace, high ceilings with lots of natural light and full bar. Cozy Family Room has fireplace, direct kitchen access and opens to the pool and waterfall. The lovely master suite with fireplace, private balcony, dual walk-in closets and a spa-inspired bath room.



Additional remarkable features include a Chef's Kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a fully functional island and dedicated breakfast bay, Large formal Dining Room, Media Room, Game Room with a pool table and bar.



Several outdoor spaces complete this stunning home, including a large terrace with a gazebo and fireplace, sparkling salt water pool with a 10ft waterfall and jacuzzi.



Available furnished or unfurnished



(RLNE4911667)