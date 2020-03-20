All apartments in Los Angeles
1449 Dalmatia Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

1449 Dalmatia Drive

1449 Dalmatia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Dalmatia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This upgraded town home in the Gardens features a wonderful open floor plan from the living area to the dining and family area adjacent to the upgraded kitchen with a garden window. The sliding glass door opens to a cozy patio area. The Master Bedroom is located upstairs with upgraded sink and vanity area and a beautiful tiled shower. The other two bedrooms are adjacent to a upgraded tiled bath. The unit features window shutters, laminate flooring, natural stone flooring, plush carpeting, living area built in entertainment unit, refrigerator and washer/dryer in the garage. The two car garage has built in storage units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Dalmatia Drive have any available units?
1449 Dalmatia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Dalmatia Drive have?
Some of 1449 Dalmatia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Dalmatia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Dalmatia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Dalmatia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Dalmatia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1449 Dalmatia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Dalmatia Drive offers parking.
Does 1449 Dalmatia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Dalmatia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Dalmatia Drive have a pool?
No, 1449 Dalmatia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Dalmatia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1449 Dalmatia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Dalmatia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Dalmatia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
