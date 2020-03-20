1449 Dalmatia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This upgraded town home in the Gardens features a wonderful open floor plan from the living area to the dining and family area adjacent to the upgraded kitchen with a garden window. The sliding glass door opens to a cozy patio area. The Master Bedroom is located upstairs with upgraded sink and vanity area and a beautiful tiled shower. The other two bedrooms are adjacent to a upgraded tiled bath. The unit features window shutters, laminate flooring, natural stone flooring, plush carpeting, living area built in entertainment unit, refrigerator and washer/dryer in the garage. The two car garage has built in storage units.