14439 GLORIETTA Drive

Privately situated behind tall hedges and custom gates this beautiful Cape Cod is located in the Bel-Air/Beverly Glen, Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks triangle. Moments from The Glen. The home's excellent use of space boasts 3 large bedrooms + an office + a playroom, 4 bathrooms, and an upstairs laundry room. Take pleasure cooking in the large chef's kitchen with ample counter space and Viking appliances. The large master suite is truly a sanctuary with a newer fireplace and 2 spacious, custom-built closets. It also features a large recently remodeled spa-like bathroom with 2 sinks, large shower, free-standing tub, and toilet room all fitted with high-end designer finishes. Enjoy the relaxing and private backyard by the cozy outdoor fireplace or lounging on the recently built Trex deck under the pergola. This home is in an excellent location with easy Valley or City access and is located in the award-winning Roscomare Road Elementary School District! (per LAUSD) Please do not disturb occupants.