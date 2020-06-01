All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14439 GLORIETTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14439 GLORIETTA Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:13 PM

14439 GLORIETTA Drive

14439 Glorietta Drive · (310) 502-5648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14439 Glorietta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Privately situated behind tall hedges and custom gates this beautiful Cape Cod is located in the Bel-Air/Beverly Glen, Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks triangle. Moments from The Glen. The home's excellent use of space boasts 3 large bedrooms + an office + a playroom, 4 bathrooms, and an upstairs laundry room. Take pleasure cooking in the large chef's kitchen with ample counter space and Viking appliances. The large master suite is truly a sanctuary with a newer fireplace and 2 spacious, custom-built closets. It also features a large recently remodeled spa-like bathroom with 2 sinks, large shower, free-standing tub, and toilet room all fitted with high-end designer finishes. Enjoy the relaxing and private backyard by the cozy outdoor fireplace or lounging on the recently built Trex deck under the pergola. This home is in an excellent location with easy Valley or City access and is located in the award-winning Roscomare Road Elementary School District! (per LAUSD) Please do not disturb occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive have any available units?
14439 GLORIETTA Drive has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive have?
Some of 14439 GLORIETTA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14439 GLORIETTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14439 GLORIETTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14439 GLORIETTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14439 GLORIETTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14439 GLORIETTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14439 GLORIETTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive have a pool?
No, 14439 GLORIETTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 14439 GLORIETTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14439 GLORIETTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14439 GLORIETTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14439 GLORIETTA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity