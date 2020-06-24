14433 Sayre Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Check this expanded home located in great Sylmar neighborhood, the home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and family room, fireplace and hardwood floors, copper plumbing, tile floors in kitchen dining area and bathrooms, 2 car garage with RV access. This home is located close to shopping, schools and transportation.

Check this expanded home located in great Sylmar neighborhood, the home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and family room, fireplace and hardwood floors, copper plumbing, tile floors in kitchen dining area and bathrooms, 2 car garage with RV access. This home is located close to shopping, schools and transportation.