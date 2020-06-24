14433 Sayre Street

Amenities
Check this expanded home located in great Sylmar neighborhood, the home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and family room, fireplace and hardwood floors, copper plumbing, tile floors in kitchen dining area and bathrooms, 2 car garage with RV access. This home is located close to shopping, schools and transportation.
