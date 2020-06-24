All apartments in Los Angeles
14433 Sayre Street

14433 Sayre Street · No Longer Available
Location

14433 Sayre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Check this expanded home located in great Sylmar neighborhood, the home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and family room, fireplace and hardwood floors, copper plumbing, tile floors in kitchen dining area and bathrooms, 2 car garage with RV access. This home is located close to shopping, schools and transportation.
Check this expanded home located in great Sylmar neighborhood, the home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and family room, fireplace and hardwood floors, copper plumbing, tile floors in kitchen dining area and bathrooms, 2 car garage with RV access. This home is located close to shopping, schools and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14433 Sayre Street have any available units?
14433 Sayre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14433 Sayre Street have?
Some of 14433 Sayre Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14433 Sayre Street currently offering any rent specials?
14433 Sayre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14433 Sayre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14433 Sayre Street is pet friendly.
Does 14433 Sayre Street offer parking?
Yes, 14433 Sayre Street offers parking.
Does 14433 Sayre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14433 Sayre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14433 Sayre Street have a pool?
No, 14433 Sayre Street does not have a pool.
Does 14433 Sayre Street have accessible units?
No, 14433 Sayre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14433 Sayre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14433 Sayre Street has units with dishwashers.
