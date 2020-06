Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Spacious Townhouse offers direct access from 2 car garage. First level has upgraded kitchen with NEW cabinets, counters & stainless steel appliances, Living room has tile flooring and a fireplace and half bath downstairs. Upstairs there are 2 large master suites with vaulted ceiling's and fans and new wall to wall walk-in closet doors. Both master suites have private bathrooms. Upstairs hallway has large skylight with linen closet. Washer/ Dryer Hookups. Whole house has new window treatments. Complex has spa...

Call Ellie for appointment...818-590-9970

All pets considered...