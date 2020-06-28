1442 South SPAULDING Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village. Prime 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper unit with vaulted living area. Features include a Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry, & Bosch stainless steel appliances; polished concrete & natural mahogany hardwood floors; Nest thermostat; in-unit washer & dryer; walk-in closets; and custom Mecho roller shades. One car parking with electric car charger in gated parking court. Built-in barbecue & entertaining area. Separate office/studio next to pool available with unit for an add'l price (upon request). Around the corner from popular cafes Paper or Plastik and Bloom Cafe as well as Whole Method Pilates. Minutes to The Grove, LACMA, & soon the Academy Museum. Unfurnished. (Please note, unit has been carpeted except kitchen & bathrooms. Pictures are from previous staged photos.) This property is not to be missed!