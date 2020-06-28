All apartments in Los Angeles
1442 South SPAULDING Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1442 South SPAULDING Avenue

1442 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1442 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning gated architectural duplex with saltwater pool in desirable Picfair Village. Prime 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper unit with vaulted living area. Features include a Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counters, custom cabinetry, & Bosch stainless steel appliances; polished concrete & natural mahogany hardwood floors; Nest thermostat; in-unit washer & dryer; walk-in closets; and custom Mecho roller shades. One car parking with electric car charger in gated parking court. Built-in barbecue & entertaining area. Separate office/studio next to pool available with unit for an add'l price (upon request). Around the corner from popular cafes Paper or Plastik and Bloom Cafe as well as Whole Method Pilates. Minutes to The Grove, LACMA, & soon the Academy Museum. Unfurnished. (Please note, unit has been carpeted except kitchen & bathrooms. Pictures are from previous staged photos.) This property is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue have any available units?
1442 South SPAULDING Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue have?
Some of 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1442 South SPAULDING Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue offers parking.
Does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue has a pool.
Does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 South SPAULDING Avenue has units with dishwashers.
