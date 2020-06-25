1442 North AVENUE 57

Amenities

Stylish mid-century home with stunning views on a quiet hillside in Highland Park. Open floor plan features two bedrooms, a den/office and enclosed sunroom. Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and dining area. Patio deck off sunroom perfect for enjoying the mountain and city views. Large lot with long, private driveway and carport. Laundry inside with new washer/dryer, and central air and heat. Close to restaurants, shops and public transportation yet still private and tucked away.