All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1442 North AVENUE 57.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1442 North AVENUE 57
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1442 North AVENUE 57

1442 N Avenue 57 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1442 N Avenue 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Stylish mid-century home with stunning views on a quiet hillside in Highland Park. Open floor plan features two bedrooms, a den/office and enclosed sunroom. Spacious living room with wood-burning fireplace and dining area. Patio deck off sunroom perfect for enjoying the mountain and city views. Large lot with long, private driveway and carport. Laundry inside with new washer/dryer, and central air and heat. Close to restaurants, shops and public transportation yet still private and tucked away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 North AVENUE 57 have any available units?
1442 North AVENUE 57 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 North AVENUE 57 have?
Some of 1442 North AVENUE 57's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 North AVENUE 57 currently offering any rent specials?
1442 North AVENUE 57 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 North AVENUE 57 pet-friendly?
No, 1442 North AVENUE 57 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1442 North AVENUE 57 offer parking?
Yes, 1442 North AVENUE 57 offers parking.
Does 1442 North AVENUE 57 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 North AVENUE 57 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 North AVENUE 57 have a pool?
No, 1442 North AVENUE 57 does not have a pool.
Does 1442 North AVENUE 57 have accessible units?
No, 1442 North AVENUE 57 does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 North AVENUE 57 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 North AVENUE 57 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College