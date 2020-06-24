14415 Benefit Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Prime South of the Blvd location on quiet street! Very small boutique complex with only 17 units. Mostly owner occupied units in this quiet building. Corner unit with only that is very private. This is a very light and bright 2 bed/ 2 bath corner condo has a desirable split floorplan where both bedrooms have their own bathrooms. There is brand new wood laminate floors throughout (no carpet). The cooks kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space that opens to a large living and dining area. The living room has a private outdoor balcony, and there is an extra den/dining room with cozy fireplace that could be used as an office, workout area, playroom. Two big bedrooms with walk-in closets and master suite with spa tub. Brand new washer & dryer in the unit. Recessed lighting, smooth ceiling, crown moldings, and central air/heat. 2 tandem parking spots. Great complex offers secured access, guest parking, swimming pool and gym. 1 small pet permitted by HOA. Just two blocks to Ventura Blvd's fine eateries and trendy shops. Minutes to Fashion Square mall with easy access to the Westside and freeways.