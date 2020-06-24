All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

14415 Benefit Street

14415 Benefit Street · No Longer Available
Location

14415 Benefit Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Prime South of the Blvd location on quiet street! Very small boutique complex with only 17 units. Mostly owner occupied units in this quiet building. Corner unit with only that is very private. This is a very light and bright 2 bed/ 2 bath corner condo has a desirable split floorplan where both bedrooms have their own bathrooms. There is brand new wood laminate floors throughout (no carpet). The cooks kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space that opens to a large living and dining area. The living room has a private outdoor balcony, and there is an extra den/dining room with cozy fireplace that could be used as an office, workout area, playroom. Two big bedrooms with walk-in closets and master suite with spa tub. Brand new washer & dryer in the unit. Recessed lighting, smooth ceiling, crown moldings, and central air/heat. 2 tandem parking spots. Great complex offers secured access, guest parking, swimming pool and gym. 1 small pet permitted by HOA. Just two blocks to Ventura Blvd's fine eateries and trendy shops. Minutes to Fashion Square mall with easy access to the Westside and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14415 Benefit Street have any available units?
14415 Benefit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14415 Benefit Street have?
Some of 14415 Benefit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14415 Benefit Street currently offering any rent specials?
14415 Benefit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14415 Benefit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14415 Benefit Street is pet friendly.
Does 14415 Benefit Street offer parking?
Yes, 14415 Benefit Street offers parking.
Does 14415 Benefit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14415 Benefit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14415 Benefit Street have a pool?
Yes, 14415 Benefit Street has a pool.
Does 14415 Benefit Street have accessible units?
No, 14415 Benefit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14415 Benefit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14415 Benefit Street has units with dishwashers.
