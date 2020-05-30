14414 Addison Street

Amenities

Nestled in Sherman Oaks resides an immaculate fully furnished Condo for LEASE! Boasting an impeccable floor-plan of 1,242sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This upscale unit features gorgeous wood and tile flooring with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings with crown molding and recessed lighting and windows with plantation shutters! The living offers an inviting space with a mirrored backdrop, great for making the room look larger, custom ceiling lighting, a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private balcony. Through the dining area you have the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back-splash, wooden cabinets with metal handle detailing and stainless-steel appliances. This unit also includes beautifully designed bathrooms and bedrooms that are well-illuminated with ample closet space. The Master bedrooms is an ensuite with a private bath complete with dual vanities and a walk-in closet! This unit is located in the Villa Sherman Oaks building with controlled access, a well-kept courtyard and a community pool! Conveniently close to the Van Nuys /Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, Trader Joes with easy access to the 101 Freeways!