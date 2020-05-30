All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14414 Addison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14414 Addison Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

14414 Addison Street

14414 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14414 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Nestled in Sherman Oaks resides an immaculate fully furnished Condo for LEASE! Boasting an impeccable floor-plan of 1,242sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This upscale unit features gorgeous wood and tile flooring with baseboard moldings, soaring ceilings with crown molding and recessed lighting and windows with plantation shutters! The living offers an inviting space with a mirrored backdrop, great for making the room look larger, custom ceiling lighting, a cozy fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private balcony. Through the dining area you have the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back-splash, wooden cabinets with metal handle detailing and stainless-steel appliances. This unit also includes beautifully designed bathrooms and bedrooms that are well-illuminated with ample closet space. The Master bedrooms is an ensuite with a private bath complete with dual vanities and a walk-in closet! This unit is located in the Villa Sherman Oaks building with controlled access, a well-kept courtyard and a community pool! Conveniently close to the Van Nuys /Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, Trader Joes with easy access to the 101 Freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14414 Addison Street have any available units?
14414 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14414 Addison Street have?
Some of 14414 Addison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14414 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
14414 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14414 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 14414 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14414 Addison Street offer parking?
No, 14414 Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 14414 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14414 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14414 Addison Street have a pool?
Yes, 14414 Addison Street has a pool.
Does 14414 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 14414 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14414 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14414 Addison Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College