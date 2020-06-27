All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14408 Miranda St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14408 Miranda St
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

14408 Miranda St

14408 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14408 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
14408 Miranda St Available 09/01/19 Totally Redone Traditional PLUS brand new bonus room!!!! - DAVID.B@HOAMGMT.COM

***NO SMOKING***

***NO PETS***

Totally Redone Traditional PLUS brand new bonus room showcases 3 Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms in a beautiful and tranquil Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Walk through your "white-picket fence" and be entranced by this home's bright and airy layout. New light colored floors welcome you to a dual living room and family room, separated by an alluring stone fireplace. A new and meticulously redesigned kitchen boasts designer countertops & chic finishes, along with high-end stainless steel appliances, a kitchen bar and eating area perfect for those Sunday family meals. Each bedroom features its own en-suite bathroom complete with brand new fixtures. The Master Bedroom shines with a walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower and French Doors that lead to your spacious backyard. Additional upgrades include: New Roof, new recessed LED lighting, new plumbing and new energy efficient windows, and more! Painstaking attention to detail and quality craftsmanship make this the perfect gem for any family.

DAVID.B@HOAMGMT.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3767681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14408 Miranda St have any available units?
14408 Miranda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14408 Miranda St have?
Some of 14408 Miranda St's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14408 Miranda St currently offering any rent specials?
14408 Miranda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14408 Miranda St pet-friendly?
No, 14408 Miranda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14408 Miranda St offer parking?
No, 14408 Miranda St does not offer parking.
Does 14408 Miranda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14408 Miranda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14408 Miranda St have a pool?
No, 14408 Miranda St does not have a pool.
Does 14408 Miranda St have accessible units?
No, 14408 Miranda St does not have accessible units.
Does 14408 Miranda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14408 Miranda St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College