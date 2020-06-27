Amenities

14408 Miranda St Available 09/01/19 Totally Redone Traditional PLUS brand new bonus room!!!! - DAVID.B@HOAMGMT.COM



Totally Redone Traditional PLUS brand new bonus room showcases 3 Bedrooms & 4 Bathrooms in a beautiful and tranquil Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Walk through your "white-picket fence" and be entranced by this home's bright and airy layout. New light colored floors welcome you to a dual living room and family room, separated by an alluring stone fireplace. A new and meticulously redesigned kitchen boasts designer countertops & chic finishes, along with high-end stainless steel appliances, a kitchen bar and eating area perfect for those Sunday family meals. Each bedroom features its own en-suite bathroom complete with brand new fixtures. The Master Bedroom shines with a walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sinks and a large shower and French Doors that lead to your spacious backyard. Additional upgrades include: New Roof, new recessed LED lighting, new plumbing and new energy efficient windows, and more! Painstaking attention to detail and quality craftsmanship make this the perfect gem for any family.



