Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

144 South DETROIT Street

144 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

144 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Gracious lower Spanish duplex with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms full of vintage detail. Huge living room with large windows and fireplace. Formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Separate laundry room in unit with washer and dryer installed. Abundant storage throughout. Gorgeous back patio with peaceful fountain plus dining and seating areas (shared with upstairs duplex). No private parking but street parking is ample and permit based for the residents. Excellent location, on a beautiful tree-lined street, near to Sycamore Kitchen, Sugarfish, Yoga, The Grove, Trader Joe's, Starbucks and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. Available immediately. SMALL PETS are Okay - check with listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 South DETROIT Street have any available units?
144 South DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 South DETROIT Street have?
Some of 144 South DETROIT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 South DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 South DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 South DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 South DETROIT Street is pet friendly.
Does 144 South DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 144 South DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 144 South DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 South DETROIT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 South DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 144 South DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 South DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 144 South DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 South DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 South DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
