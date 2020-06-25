144 South DETROIT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Gracious lower Spanish duplex with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms full of vintage detail. Huge living room with large windows and fireplace. Formal dining room, breakfast room, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Separate laundry room in unit with washer and dryer installed. Abundant storage throughout. Gorgeous back patio with peaceful fountain plus dining and seating areas (shared with upstairs duplex). No private parking but street parking is ample and permit based for the residents. Excellent location, on a beautiful tree-lined street, near to Sycamore Kitchen, Sugarfish, Yoga, The Grove, Trader Joe's, Starbucks and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. Available immediately. SMALL PETS are Okay - check with listing agent.