Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Charming 1BD+1BA With Private Patio! - Property Id: 321909



Charming and centrally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Los Angeles! This second floor unit features hardwood floors throughout, an open layout between the kitchen, living room and dining area that opens to a large private patio, 2-tandem parking, wall-unit heating, ceiling fans and on-site laundry. The bedroom has a large closet for plenty of storage and the living room features a large window that provides tons of natural light. Easy access to Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica Blvd and the freeway. Available for immediate occupancy. Rent is $2,250 per month and $2,250 security deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1438-s-barrington-ave-apt-7-los-angeles-ca/321909

Property Id 321909



(RLNE5959046)