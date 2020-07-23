All apartments in Los Angeles
1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7

1438 South Barrington Avenue · (310) 729-2470
Location

1438 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 1BD+1BA With Private Patio! - Property Id: 321909

Charming and centrally located 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in West Los Angeles! This second floor unit features hardwood floors throughout, an open layout between the kitchen, living room and dining area that opens to a large private patio, 2-tandem parking, wall-unit heating, ceiling fans and on-site laundry. The bedroom has a large closet for plenty of storage and the living room features a large window that provides tons of natural light. Easy access to Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica Blvd and the freeway. Available for immediate occupancy. Rent is $2,250 per month and $2,250 security deposit.
Property Id 321909

(RLNE5959046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 have any available units?
1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 have?
Some of 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 S Barrington Ave Apt 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
