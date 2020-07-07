All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1437 1/2 35th Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1437 1/2 35th Place

1437 1/2 W 35th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1437 1/2 W 35th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Congress North

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/738a526076 ---- Stunning recently remodeled 3 BED plus 2 BATH. This ground level home features natural light throughout the day.. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, cabinetry & stainless steel brand new appliances. Beautiful new floors flow through the living room area and in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a in suite bathroom. Other two bedrooms complement this marvelous unit in the prime location of Los Angeles. Don&rsquo;t miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Price subjected to availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 1/2 35th Place have any available units?
1437 1/2 35th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1437 1/2 35th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1437 1/2 35th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 1/2 35th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1437 1/2 35th Place offer parking?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1437 1/2 35th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 1/2 35th Place have a pool?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1437 1/2 35th Place have accessible units?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 1/2 35th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 1/2 35th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 1/2 35th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

