1437 1/2 35th Place

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/738a526076 ---- Stunning recently remodeled 3 BED plus 2 BATH. This ground level home features natural light throughout the day.. Kitchen is equipped with granite counter-tops and back splash, cabinetry & stainless steel brand new appliances. Beautiful new floors flow through the living room area and in the bedrooms. The master bedroom features a in suite bathroom. Other two bedrooms complement this marvelous unit in the prime location of Los Angeles. Don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity. Price subjected to availability.