All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14325 Miranda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14325 Miranda Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:39 AM

14325 Miranda Street

14325 Miranda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14325 Miranda Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Amenities

new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Stunning brand new custom construction just finished Jan 2020. A designers envy with stainless appliances, quartz counters, wood-look laminate recessed lights throughout, custom molding, glass and wood doors inside and out, large picture windows in every room, high end marble and custom tiled bathrooms and walk-in glass showers, walk-in closets, and a private laundry with mirrored door. Lush landscaped private yard and water reservoir tanks for watering. Tankless water heater. An energy-saving roof. Brand new everything, AC, Heart, plumbing. electrical, etc. Private Electric and water submeter. Gas and gardener included with rent. 2 driveway parking spaces and plenty of street parking. Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks on a wide treelined street in a quiet neighborhood. Easy to walk or drive anywhere. 14325 Miranda St is located in a private setting just behind 14323 Miranda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14325 Miranda Street have any available units?
14325 Miranda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14325 Miranda Street have?
Some of 14325 Miranda Street's amenities include new construction, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14325 Miranda Street currently offering any rent specials?
14325 Miranda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14325 Miranda Street pet-friendly?
No, 14325 Miranda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14325 Miranda Street offer parking?
Yes, 14325 Miranda Street offers parking.
Does 14325 Miranda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14325 Miranda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14325 Miranda Street have a pool?
No, 14325 Miranda Street does not have a pool.
Does 14325 Miranda Street have accessible units?
No, 14325 Miranda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14325 Miranda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14325 Miranda Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College