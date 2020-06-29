14325 Miranda Street

Amenities

new construction parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Stunning brand new custom construction just finished Jan 2020. A designers envy with stainless appliances, quartz counters, wood-look laminate recessed lights throughout, custom molding, glass and wood doors inside and out, large picture windows in every room, high end marble and custom tiled bathrooms and walk-in glass showers, walk-in closets, and a private laundry with mirrored door. Lush landscaped private yard and water reservoir tanks for watering. Tankless water heater. An energy-saving roof. Brand new everything, AC, Heart, plumbing. electrical, etc. Private Electric and water submeter. Gas and gardener included with rent. 2 driveway parking spaces and plenty of street parking. Located in the heart of Sherman Oaks on a wide treelined street in a quiet neighborhood. Easy to walk or drive anywhere. 14325 Miranda St is located in a private setting just behind 14323 Miranda.