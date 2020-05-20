1432 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub sauna

This is a completely remodeled 2 story penthouse with magnificent high ceilings throughout. Lovely, spacious condo over 2200 sqft in excellent condition located on a quiet cul de sac. Surrounded by charm, this unit displays dramatic entrance into the living area with large windows for natural sunlight, 3 patios with city views, desirable split layout encompassing a dreamy master bedroom, large master bath and a walk in closet. The loft can be used as a third bedroom. The home owners association amenities includes pool, spa, sauna, shower, exercise room, and beautiful reception area. One not miss!