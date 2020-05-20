All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

1432 CAMDEN Avenue

1432 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
This is a completely remodeled 2 story penthouse with magnificent high ceilings throughout. Lovely, spacious condo over 2200 sqft in excellent condition located on a quiet cul de sac. Surrounded by charm, this unit displays dramatic entrance into the living area with large windows for natural sunlight, 3 patios with city views, desirable split layout encompassing a dreamy master bedroom, large master bath and a walk in closet. The loft can be used as a third bedroom. The home owners association amenities includes pool, spa, sauna, shower, exercise room, and beautiful reception area. One not miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
1432 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1432 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1432 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1432 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1432 CAMDEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 CAMDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1432 CAMDEN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1432 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
