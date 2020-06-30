All apartments in Los Angeles
1431 LEMOYNE Street

1431 Lemoyne Street · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Lemoyne Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Classic updated Craftsman, sitting above the street for privacy, gated parking for up to 4 cars. Updated kitchen w/breakfast room. Bonus room potential for a guest bedroom or home office. Inside laundry with separate washer and dryer, ensuite bathroom, and fabulous private entertainers backyard with a lemon tree and updated BBQ. You will feel the peace and tranquility in this private remodeled home. Freshly painted and crisp and clean energy throughout, the perfect place to call home in LA. El fresco dining under the twinkling lights at night or during the day under the shade of the Avocado tree in your own private garden. Echo Park's unique neighborhood offers paddleboats, picnicking, & iced coffee & one of L.A.'s largest green spaces right up the street. Two blocks south of Sunset. Lassen's supermarket one block away. Close to Dodger Stadium and downtown. Furnished tastefully with a designer flair just bring your clothes and toothbrush.Available for 1-6 mo. lease w/possible extension

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 LEMOYNE Street have any available units?
1431 LEMOYNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 LEMOYNE Street have?
Some of 1431 LEMOYNE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 LEMOYNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1431 LEMOYNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 LEMOYNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1431 LEMOYNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1431 LEMOYNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1431 LEMOYNE Street offers parking.
Does 1431 LEMOYNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 LEMOYNE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 LEMOYNE Street have a pool?
No, 1431 LEMOYNE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1431 LEMOYNE Street have accessible units?
No, 1431 LEMOYNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 LEMOYNE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 LEMOYNE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

