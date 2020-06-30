1431 LEMOYNE Street

Amenities

Classic updated Craftsman, sitting above the street for privacy, gated parking for up to 4 cars. Updated kitchen w/breakfast room. Bonus room potential for a guest bedroom or home office. Inside laundry with separate washer and dryer, ensuite bathroom, and fabulous private entertainers backyard with a lemon tree and updated BBQ. You will feel the peace and tranquility in this private remodeled home. Freshly painted and crisp and clean energy throughout, the perfect place to call home in LA. El fresco dining under the twinkling lights at night or during the day under the shade of the Avocado tree in your own private garden. Echo Park's unique neighborhood offers paddleboats, picnicking, & iced coffee & one of L.A.'s largest green spaces right up the street. Two blocks south of Sunset. Lassen's supermarket one block away. Close to Dodger Stadium and downtown. Furnished tastefully with a designer flair just bring your clothes and toothbrush.Available for 1-6 mo. lease w/possible extension