1430 ECHO PARK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel microwave

A wonderful one bed, one bath unit in the heart of Echo Park is now available. With a walk score of 92 the unit is considered a walker's paradise! The location is just a stone's throw away from Cookbook, Masa, Ostrich Farm, Glowing Juices, Valerie and countless other restaurants, cafes, shops and bars. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances including a range/stove, microwave, refrigerator, granite counter tops and new tile. Street parking only, pets accepted with deposit. Come and see it today!