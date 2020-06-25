All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

1430 ECHO PARK Avenue

1430 Echo Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A wonderful one bed, one bath unit in the heart of Echo Park is now available. With a walk score of 92 the unit is considered a walker's paradise! The location is just a stone's throw away from Cookbook, Masa, Ostrich Farm, Glowing Juices, Valerie and countless other restaurants, cafes, shops and bars. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances including a range/stove, microwave, refrigerator, granite counter tops and new tile. Street parking only, pets accepted with deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue have any available units?
1430 ECHO PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue have?
Some of 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1430 ECHO PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue offer parking?
No, 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 ECHO PARK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
