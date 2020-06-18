All apartments in Los Angeles
1429 North AVENUE 49
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

1429 North AVENUE 49

1429 N Avenue 49 · No Longer Available
Location

1429 N Avenue 49, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Best block of Highland Park on Meridian and Avenue 49.. One block from restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops on York Blvd. Three blocks from Occidental College (Obama's alma mater). This beautiful single family home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a beautiful new front deck to entertain guest. You can also enjoy a cup of coffee while reading a book in the back porch. This home has a stove, fridge, dishwasher, hardwood floors and is cable ready.. You'll have access to a walk-in daylight basement where you can use for extra storage or a workspace and a 1 car garage. This home is pet friendly and does not require additional rent for your furry friend. (Small dogs ok, cats ok)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

