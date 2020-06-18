1429 North AVENUE 49

Amenities

Best block of Highland Park on Meridian and Avenue 49.. One block from restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops on York Blvd. Three blocks from Occidental College (Obama's alma mater). This beautiful single family home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a beautiful new front deck to entertain guest. You can also enjoy a cup of coffee while reading a book in the back porch. This home has a stove, fridge, dishwasher, hardwood floors and is cable ready.. You'll have access to a walk-in daylight basement where you can use for extra storage or a workspace and a 1 car garage. This home is pet friendly and does not require additional rent for your furry friend. (Small dogs ok, cats ok)