1425 Fairbanks Place

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9ef317059 ---- Driving up to this property you can\'t help but smile, the iconic exterior color jumps out and lends itself to the most Instagram-able moments. As you walk off the street you\'ll be transported into a world with a Mediterranean street vibe. Custom mosaic tiles inlaid into the buildings, luscious succulents, and romantic, overhead string lights -an entrance to remember! Step in and be ready to fall in LA-LA-LOVE. It\'s a magical and dreamy interior with original built-ins throughout the home are perfect for your favorite crystals, books, or trinkets. The kitchen off the entrance has ample counter and cabinet space, The living room boasts large, vintage architected windows that are breathtaking. Light pouring into your apartment and a perfect frame for the street art across Echo Park Avenue. Complete with original hardwood floors throughout, a baseboard trim and an extra storage closet.Just around the corner is your recently updated bathroom with a sweet pedestal sink. What makes this home a treat is the beautiful mural by Man One of #FacesLA. The bright and colorful art makes this a truly unique and inspiring place to live. Close to art and culture of Echo Park this location is fantastic you\'re around the corner from all of the neighborhood treasures. One block to Sunset: you are only 5 walking minutes away from the perfect cup of coffee at Blue Bottle, brunch at Dinette, lunch at Sage, afternoon vintage shopping, grocery shopping at Lassen\'s, dinner and drinks at Semi-Tropic, a late show at The Echo! We\'re a little obsessed, and I\'m sure you\'ll drink the spicy watermelon kool-aid too once you book your showing. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Kim at 424.400.7010.