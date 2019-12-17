All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1425 Fairbanks Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1425 Fairbanks Place
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

1425 Fairbanks Place

1425 Fairbanks Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1425 Fairbanks Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a9ef317059 ---- Driving up to this property you can\'t help but smile, the iconic exterior color jumps out and lends itself to the most Instagram-able moments. As you walk off the street you\'ll be transported into a world with a Mediterranean street vibe. Custom mosaic tiles inlaid into the buildings, luscious succulents, and romantic, overhead string lights -an entrance to remember! Step in and be ready to fall in LA-LA-LOVE. It\'s a magical and dreamy interior with original built-ins throughout the home are perfect for your favorite crystals, books, or trinkets. The kitchen off the entrance has ample counter and cabinet space, The living room boasts large, vintage architected windows that are breathtaking. Light pouring into your apartment and a perfect frame for the street art across Echo Park Avenue. Complete with original hardwood floors throughout, a baseboard trim and an extra storage closet.Just around the corner is your recently updated bathroom with a sweet pedestal sink. What makes this home a treat is the beautiful mural by Man One of #FacesLA. The bright and colorful art makes this a truly unique and inspiring place to live. Close to art and culture of Echo Park this location is fantastic you\'re around the corner from all of the neighborhood treasures. One block to Sunset: you are only 5 walking minutes away from the perfect cup of coffee at Blue Bottle, brunch at Dinette, lunch at Sage, afternoon vintage shopping, grocery shopping at Lassen\'s, dinner and drinks at Semi-Tropic, a late show at The Echo! We\'re a little obsessed, and I\'m sure you\'ll drink the spicy watermelon kool-aid too once you book your showing. Available for an immediate move in. Please call or text Kim at 424.400.7010.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Fairbanks Place have any available units?
1425 Fairbanks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1425 Fairbanks Place currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Fairbanks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Fairbanks Place pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1425 Fairbanks Place offer parking?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Fairbanks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Fairbanks Place have a pool?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Fairbanks Place have accessible units?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Fairbanks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Fairbanks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Fairbanks Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College